India's U20 Team Dominates Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship Opener

The Indian U20 men's football team showcased their strength with an emphatic 3-0 win over Pakistan in their opening Group B match of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026, held at the National Stadium in Male on Thursday. The victory secured India a spot in the semi-finals, as confirmed by the All India Football Federation.

In a match that saw Pakistan eliminated after consecutive losses, India took an early lead through Vishal Yadav's third-minute goal. Yadav's agility down the right flank set the early tone, and his precise cross eventually allowed Omang Dodum to score two crucial goals in the 64th and 88th minutes.

Despite Pakistan's efforts to break through the Indian defense, goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam's remarkable saves ensured India's clean sheet. India's strategic play and Dodum's decisive brace fortified their position as they head into a crucial match against Bangladesh to determine the winner of Group B.