Pakistani Diplomacy: A New Stage for U.S.-Iran Talks?
Pakistan will host Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt for discussions on the Iran war, positioning itself as a potential venue for U.S.-Iran negotiations. The meeting aims to de-escalate regional tensions as the involved nations seek to mediate between Washington and Tehran, heavily impacted by energy threats.
In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan will host representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt for critical talks starting Sunday. The discussions focus on the ongoing Iran war, as Islamabad emerges as a potential venue for U.S.-Iran negotiations over the month-old conflict.
These two-day talks will involve intense discussions on de-escalating regional tensions, according to a statement released by Pakistan's foreign ministry. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that these talks aim to establish a de-escalation mechanism.
Pakistan has communicated a U.S. proposal to Iran for ending the conflict, with the possibility of hosting future negotiations. Despite U.S. President Trump's optimistic remarks on U.S.-Iran talks, Iranian officials remain skeptical, considering the proposal one-sided. Meanwhile, Turkey calls for a new global approach to safeguard crucial energy and trade routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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