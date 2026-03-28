Pakistani Diplomacy: A New Stage for U.S.-Iran Talks?

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan will host representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt for critical talks starting Sunday. The discussions focus on the ongoing Iran war, as Islamabad emerges as a potential venue for U.S.-Iran negotiations over the month-old conflict.

These two-day talks will involve intense discussions on de-escalating regional tensions, according to a statement released by Pakistan's foreign ministry. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that these talks aim to establish a de-escalation mechanism.

Pakistan has communicated a U.S. proposal to Iran for ending the conflict, with the possibility of hosting future negotiations. Despite U.S. President Trump's optimistic remarks on U.S.-Iran talks, Iranian officials remain skeptical, considering the proposal one-sided. Meanwhile, Turkey calls for a new global approach to safeguard crucial energy and trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)