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Fuel Feud: Assault at UP Petrol Pump Sparks Inquiry

In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a man and his mother were allegedly attacked at a petrol pump, leading to an official inquiry. A viral video shows the assault. Authorities assure ample fuel supply and have issued directives to petrol pump operators for compliance with safety and distribution protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:04 IST
Fuel Feud: Assault at UP Petrol Pump Sparks Inquiry
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In a disturbing incident in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh, a man and his elderly mother were reportedly beaten at a petrol pump, prompting an official inquiry, according to district authorities on Thursday.

A widely-shared video reveals a group attacking the victims with sticks at Gangadih Sharda Filling Station. The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday evening when Avdhesh and his mother stopped for fuel, and a dispute erupted with a different group demanding priority service, escalating into violence.

District Magistrate Vipin Jain, responding to the viral footage, assured an investigation, promising stringent action against perpetrators. Amid fuel shortage rumors, Jain confirmed an adequate supply, urging against panic. He noted specific directives for petrol pump operations and safety compliance, with ongoing legal proceedings against those involved in the attack.

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