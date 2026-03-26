Fuel Feud: Assault at UP Petrol Pump Sparks Inquiry

In a disturbing incident in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh, a man and his elderly mother were reportedly beaten at a petrol pump, prompting an official inquiry, according to district authorities on Thursday.

A widely-shared video reveals a group attacking the victims with sticks at Gangadih Sharda Filling Station. The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday evening when Avdhesh and his mother stopped for fuel, and a dispute erupted with a different group demanding priority service, escalating into violence.

District Magistrate Vipin Jain, responding to the viral footage, assured an investigation, promising stringent action against perpetrators. Amid fuel shortage rumors, Jain confirmed an adequate supply, urging against panic. He noted specific directives for petrol pump operations and safety compliance, with ongoing legal proceedings against those involved in the attack.