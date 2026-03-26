Crackdown on Obscene Video Circulation: Arrests and Warnings Issued
Two individuals were arrested, and six others booked for circulating obscene videos of women exploited by Ashok Kharat on social media in Maharashtra. Kharat, a self-styled godman, was previously detained for rape. Authorities warn against sharing such content, with ongoing investigations linking Kharat to multiple crimes.
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Authorities in Maharashtra have intensified their crackdown on the circulation of explicit videos related to the high-profile case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. Two individuals were apprehended in Ahilyanagar, while six others face charges in Nashik for allegedly sharing obscene videos of women victims on social media platforms.
The ongoing investigation into Kharat, who was arrested on March 18 for multiple sexual offenses, has revealed disturbing instances of exploitation. Detectives from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) spotted some of these videos circulating on platforms like WhatsApp. Consequently, Rahul Gangadhar Shinde and Yogesh Pandharinath Aadhav were arrested for sharing one such video through groups and friends.
Ahilyanagar's Superintendent of Police, Somnath Ghughe, emphasized the stern consequences for continuing this illegal activity. Meanwhile, IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, leading the SIT, urged the public and media personnel to refrain from disseminating any related content, as multiple cases associated with Kharat are under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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