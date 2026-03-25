Power Struggle Unfolds: Intrigue in the Aftermath of Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death

In the wake of Ajit Pawar's tragic demise in a plane crash, political tensions are simmering in Maharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Wednesday, MLA Rohit Pawar alleged a calculated move by senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare to seize control of the party.

Rohit claims that just 18 days after Ajit Pawar's death, leaders wrote to the Election Commission of India, suggesting sweeping constitutional amendments. The proposal aimed to transfer authoritative powers to the party's working president, sidestepping Ajit Pawar's appointed successor, his wife, Sunetra Pawar.

Meanwhile, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare dismissed these claims, pointing to a history of conspiracies against Ajit Pawar. As the political intrigue plays out, calls for a criminal probe and a cautious approach among party members underscore ongoing tensions within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)