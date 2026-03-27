Chhattisgarh Police IG Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations

The Chhattisgarh government has suspended Inspector General of Police, Ratan Lal Dangi, following serious accusations from a woman alleging both physical and mental harassment, along with financial irregularities. An official statement confirmed that the 2003 batch Indian Police Service officer faced suspension starting Thursday, effective immediately, due to alleged conduct rule violations.

The suspension order highlights Dangi's apparent breach of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, including the failure to uphold moral standards and the misuse of his official position. These allegations have gained public attention through electronic and social media, negatively impacting the Chhattisgarh Police's reputation. A departmental inquiry aims to hold Dangi accountable.

Under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, Dangi will remain at the police headquarters in Nava Raipur throughout his suspension. Meanwhile, a probe committee has been established to investigate the claims made by the complainant, the wife of a sub-inspector. Dangi has refuted these allegations and filed a counter-complaint of blackmail against the woman.