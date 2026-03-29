MLA Under Fire: Air Shots Cast Political Shockwaves

BJP MLA Nabin Jain has landed in legal trouble for allegedly firing shots into the air during a Ram Navami procession in Titlagarh, Bolangir district.

The police confirmed that his personal security officer, Premachand Nag, has been suspended on charges of negligence. The officer was reportedly caught on video aiding the MLA during the incident. In a statement, Bolangir district's Additional SP, Himanshu Bhusan Behera, informed that an FIR has been filed, and the weapon involved was seized. Disciplinary actions are underway against the involved security personnel.

Jain defended his actions by stating that the gun was actually a toy used to energize the crowd, denying any intention to intimidate. Nevertheless, these actions have led to a case against him under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The opposition BJD quickly demanded Jain's arrest as the controversy deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)