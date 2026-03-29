MLA Under Fire: Air Shots Cast Political Shockwaves
BJP MLA Nabin Jain faces legal action for allegedly firing a pistol during a Ram Navami procession. His security officer has been suspended for aiding him. While Jain claims it was a toy gun, police have registered a case under public safety and arms violations, prompting opposition demands for his arrest.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Nabin Jain has landed in legal trouble for allegedly firing shots into the air during a Ram Navami procession in Titlagarh, Bolangir district.
The police confirmed that his personal security officer, Premachand Nag, has been suspended on charges of negligence. The officer was reportedly caught on video aiding the MLA during the incident. In a statement, Bolangir district's Additional SP, Himanshu Bhusan Behera, informed that an FIR has been filed, and the weapon involved was seized. Disciplinary actions are underway against the involved security personnel.
Jain defended his actions by stating that the gun was actually a toy used to energize the crowd, denying any intention to intimidate. Nevertheless, these actions have led to a case against him under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The opposition BJD quickly demanded Jain's arrest as the controversy deepens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- BJP
- MLA
- Nabin Jain
- Ram Navami
- Titlagarh
- firing
- legal action
- security officer
- suspension
- opposition
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