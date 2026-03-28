NZ Activates Updated National Fuel Plan Amid Middle East Conflict Risks

The New Zealand Government has unveiled a strengthened and more detailed National Fuel Plan, stepping up preparedness measures as global fuel supply uncertainty intensifies due to escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones announced the updates, emphasising that while fuel supplies remain stable for now, the Government is proactively preparing for potential disruptions that could impact the country’s economy, transport systems, and essential services.

Proactive Planning to Safeguard Economy and Supply Chains

“While there is currently no need for fuel restrictions, the public can be assured that the Government is planning carefully, acting early and making sure New Zealand is well positioned to respond,” Willis said.

The updated plan operationalises the framework first introduced in 2024, translating it into a scenario-based response system designed to handle escalating global supply shocks.

Fuel security has become a critical national priority, particularly for a geographically isolated country like New Zealand that relies heavily on imported refined fuels. Disruptions in global supply chains—especially from politically volatile regions—can quickly translate into domestic shortages and price volatility.

Four-Phase Response System Tailored to Risk Levels

At the heart of the updated plan is a four-phase escalation model, designed to respond proportionately to changing risk levels. Importantly, each phase is assessed separately for petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, recognising their distinct roles in the economy:

Petrol: Essential for households and light transport

Diesel: Critical for freight, agriculture, and heavy industry

Jet fuel: Vital for aviation, tourism, and international trade

Each phase activates a different set of interventions, ranging from monitoring and voluntary conservation to direct government control over fuel allocation.

Key Triggers: Six Indicators to Guide Action

Decisions to move between phases will be made by the Fuel Security Ministerial Oversight Group, based on six clearly defined criteria:

Export restrictions from international refineries supplying New Zealand Changes in national fuel stock levels (± three days from current levels) Inability of fuel companies to fulfil future supply orders Breaches or risks to minimum fuel storage obligations Policy changes in Australia or directives from the International Energy Agency Significant disruptions in regional fuel distribution networks

This structured approach ensures that responses are data-driven, timely, and proportionate, reducing the risk of overreaction while maintaining readiness.

Phase-by-Phase Breakdown of Government Response

Phase 1: Monitoring and Early Action

Close monitoring of global fuel markets and supply chains

Regulatory flexibility (e.g., adjusting fuel specifications)

Public communication encouraging voluntary fuel conservation

Coordination with industry to optimise fuel distribution

Phase 2: Coordinated Response and Demand Management

Increased collaboration between government and fuel companies

Stronger push for voluntary fuel reduction by households and businesses

Reduced fuel usage across the public sector

Early demand-side management to ease system pressure

Phase 3: Targeted Intervention (if disruption escalates)

Prioritisation of fuel for essential services

Increased government direction over supply allocation

Protection of critical infrastructure and economic sectors

Phase 4: Emergency Measures (severe disruption scenario)

Strict fuel rationing or allocation controls

Guaranteed supply for emergency services, food distribution, and key industries

Potential restrictions on non-essential fuel use

Willis stressed that Phases 1 and 2 are designed to prevent escalation, aiming to stabilise supply before more restrictive measures become necessary.

Industry Collaboration Central to Plan Success

Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones highlighted the critical role of the fuel industry in implementing the plan.

“This is critical because the plan relies on fuel companies cooperating and working constructively with government,” Jones said.

Fuel companies will play a key advisory role, particularly in informing the Oversight Group about supply constraints and operational challenges. This public-private coordination is essential in a market-driven system where government intervention is intended to be targeted and minimal unless absolutely necessary.

New Zealand’s Vulnerability to Global Fuel Shocks

New Zealand’s fuel security is uniquely sensitive to global disruptions due to:

Complete reliance on imported refined fuels following the closure of domestic refining capacity

Geographic isolation, limiting rapid alternative supply routes

Limited domestic storage capacity, making stock management critical

Dependence on stable international shipping lanes

The Middle East conflict has raised concerns over potential supply disruptions, shipping risks, and price spikes, all of which could impact availability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stakeholder Engagement Ahead of Possible Escalation

The Government has announced a two-week consultation period with key stakeholders—including industry players, major fuel users, and local authorities—to refine implementation strategies for Phases 3 and 4.

This collaborative approach aims to ensure that any future escalation measures are practical, enforceable, and aligned with real-world operational needs.

“Planning for All Scenarios”

Despite current stability, ministers emphasised the importance of preparedness.

“New Zealand has sufficient fuel stocks, but we are planning for potential scenarios where obtaining future supply could become increasingly difficult,” Jones said.

The updated National Fuel Plan reflects a broader shift toward resilience planning in an increasingly volatile global environment, where geopolitical conflicts, climate events, and supply chain disruptions are becoming more frequent.

Strategic Importance for the Economy

Fuel underpins nearly every sector of New Zealand’s economy—from transport and logistics to agriculture, aviation, and emergency services.

Ensuring uninterrupted supply is therefore critical not just for economic continuity, but also for national security, public safety, and social stability.

By introducing a structured, phased response system, the Government aims to maintain confidence, clarity, and control in the face of uncertainty.

A Preparedness-First Approach

The updated plan sends a clear message: while there is no immediate crisis, New Zealand is taking no chances.

By acting early, coordinating closely with industry, and preparing for worst-case scenarios, the Government is positioning the country to navigate potential global fuel disruptions with minimal impact on households and businesses.