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The High Seas Treaty: Navigating Diplomatic Waters

The High Seas Treaty, now international law, faces critical decisions about its secretariat's location, impacting its functionality and governance. With contenders like Belgium, Chile, and China vying for host status, the treaty's implementation depends on transparent governance and independence, amidst global geopolitical dynamics affecting oceanic environmental agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:19 IST
The High Seas Treaty: Navigating Diplomatic Waters
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Vancouver, March 27 (The Conversation) - Delegates convened in New York for PrepCom 3 to discuss the High Seas Treaty, formally adopted by the United Nations in June 2023. This pivotal agreement covers marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. By January 2026, Morocco and Sierra Leone ratified, ensuring its transition to international law.

With 85 countries ratified and signatures from 145 nations, the treaty mandates a secretariat. The critical question remains: which nation will host it? Belgium, Chile, and now China—with its bid to position the secretariat in Xiamen—compete for this influential role. These discussions shape the treaty's governance and effectiveness.

China's bid raises concerns due to its international profile in marine issues. However, proponents argue its involvement could enhance the treaty's viability. The upcoming decision at the first Conference of the Parties in early 2027 will determine the future institution's location and its potential impact on global ocean governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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