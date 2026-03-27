Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Delayed Due to Ram Navami

The hearing in Rahul Gandhi's defamation case has been postponed in a local MP/MLA court due to Ram Navami celebrations. Initially set for March 27, the proceedings are now rescheduled for March 28.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing the complainant, noted that the arguments were slated for Friday but were postponed due to the holiday. The case revolves around Gandhi's allegedly objectionable remarks against then BJP national president, Amit Shah, during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Vijay Mishra, the complainant and a BJP leader, had filed the complaint in 2018. Gandhi, who surrendered to the court in February 2024 and secured bail, denies all allegations, labeling the case a political conspiracy. The court has instructed the complainant to furnish evidence, and the verification of audio and video records aligning with Gandhi's original voice is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)