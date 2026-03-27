High Court's Bail Order Faces Supreme Challenge
An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The complaint argues the High Court overlooked the severity of the allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, an appeal has been submitted to the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.
The appeal, filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, raises concerns that the severity of the allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was not adequately considered by the High Court.
Furthermore, the plea suggests that Swami Saraswati might influence witnesses, impacting the ongoing investigation pertaining to allegations initially reported at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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