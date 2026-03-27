Rights Chief Demands Swift Justice for School Strike Tragedy

The U.N. Human Rights chief has implored Washington to hasten its investigation into a fatal strike on a school in Iran, which has generated widespread international condemnation. During a U.N. Human Rights Council session, member states expressed their outrage over the incident, emphasizing the urgency of accountability.

The emergency debate was initiated by Iran, following the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School during the initial stages of a regional conflict involving U.S. and Israeli military actions. Initial reports suggest U.S. forces might be responsible, though definitive conclusions have yet to be reached. Both the U.S. Pentagon and Israeli officials are currently conducting individual investigations.

The call for justice was echoed by numerous nations, with Iran's Foreign Minister decrying the act as unjustifiable and inexcusable. Despite disengagement from the council, U.S. and Israeli seats remained notably empty during the session. Diplomatic missions continued emphasizing the need to address this grave violation of international humanitarian law.