ED Arrests Al Falah Chairman in Rs 45 Crore Land Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday announced the arrest of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah Group, in connection to a new money laundering case. The case involves fraudulent acquisition of land valued at Rs 45 crore in Delhi.

Siddiqui, who was first apprehended by the agency in November 2025 over alleged falsification of educational institution credentials, was detained from Tihar jail. He was already under custody in a previous case connected to the same probe that linked his university with a 'white-collar' terror module.

The investigation revealed that forged documents were employed to obtain the land, with Siddiqui and others implicated in orchestrating the document fabrication. The ED continues to follow the money trail to uncover further beneficiaries and properties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)