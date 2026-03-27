Gym Trainer Arrested for Alleged Rape of Student with Intoxicant-Laced Drink

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have apprehended a gym trainer accused of rape after he allegedly rendered a woman unconscious by adding an intoxicant to her protein drink. The police have also detained his accomplice, who reportedly helped execute the crime, officials disclosed on Friday.

The victim, a 21-year-old B.Sc Nursing student, lodged a complaint at the Biharigarh police station, alleging that her acquaintance with the trainer, Shehzad, led to the incident. Trusting him, she accompanied Shehzad to Dehradun, where he supposedly spiked her drink before committing the assault, she stated.

The complaint also mentioned that Mukarram, the co-accused, monitored her activities to aid Shehzad. Law enforcement has filed charges and arrested both individuals. The victim has undergone a medical evaluation, and the accused are set to appear in court, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)