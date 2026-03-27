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Chunav Ka Parv: Celebrating Democracy in West Bengal

The Election Commission held a significant voter awareness campaign in Howrah for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The initiative, themed 'Chunav Ka Parv, Paschim Bengal Ka Garv,' included a cyclothon, cultural programs, and emphasized engaging first-time voters through popular characters like 'Chhota Bheem'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:27 IST
Chunav Ka Parv: Celebrating Democracy in West Bengal
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The Election Commission (EC) launched an expansive voter awareness campaign in Howrah on Friday, as part of its Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. The campaign, themed 'Chunav Ka Parv, Paschim Bengal Ka Garv,' aims to enhance voter turnout in the approaching West Bengal assembly elections.

The event commenced with a cyclothon starting at the Howrah Bridge check post at 7 AM, attracting students, first-time voters, and officials. Participants navigated through significant city locations and concluded the rally at Ramkrishnapur Ferry Ghat. Cultural performances including folk music, dance, and drama underscored the importance of voting.

Incorporating Bengal's cultural legacy, the campaign integrated Kalighat paintings, Pattachitra art, and Baul traditions to forge a deeper connection with voters. Special emphasis was placed on engaging urban voters, women, youth, and persons with disabilities. Elections are scheduled in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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