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Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Forest Officials Nabbed in Jammu

Two government officials, a forester and forest guard, were arrested in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, for accepting a bribe. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught them while taking money to allow construction work, following a complaint. The officials continued to harass the complainant for additional money, leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:35 IST
Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Forest Officials Nabbed in Jammu
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Two government officials were apprehended on charges of bribery in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. A forester and a forest guard were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as they accepted a bribe.

The arrest followed a complaint from a local resident, who alleged that the officials demanded money to allow construction work near his home. The officials initially demanded Rs 50,000, and due to fear, the resident paid Rs 30,000. However, the harassment continued, prompting the complainant to approach the police.

The ACB laid a trap and arrested the two officials while they attempted to extort an additional Rs 10,000. Later searches at their residences yielded further evidence, according to an ACB spokesperson.

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