Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Forest Officials Nabbed in Jammu

Two government officials were apprehended on charges of bribery in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. A forester and a forest guard were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as they accepted a bribe.

The arrest followed a complaint from a local resident, who alleged that the officials demanded money to allow construction work near his home. The officials initially demanded Rs 50,000, and due to fear, the resident paid Rs 30,000. However, the harassment continued, prompting the complainant to approach the police.

The ACB laid a trap and arrested the two officials while they attempted to extort an additional Rs 10,000. Later searches at their residences yielded further evidence, according to an ACB spokesperson.