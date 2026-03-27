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The Fall of a False Godman: Ashok Kharat's Underworld Unveiled

Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of multiple crimes, is under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Over 50 complaints have emerged, detailing allegations of rape, extortion, and fraud. The SIT has seized evidence from his Nashik office, uncovering Kharat's deception tactics, including a mechanised snake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:13 IST
The Fall of a False Godman: Ashok Kharat's Underworld Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Ashok Kharat, the self-styled godman from Nashik, finds himself at the center of a burgeoning criminal investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has received over 50 calls detailing alleged crimes ranging from sexual exploitation to extortion in a mere five-day span, according to officials.

Kharat, who once drew political leader visits to his temple in Mirgaon, was arrested following serious allegations of repeated rape. The police have registered eight FIRs based on these rising complaints. Amidst the probe, evidence, including a 20-feet remote-controlled mechanised snake, purportedly used for deceptive practices, was seized.

Following this chaos, Kharat, who tested negative for HIV during his detainment, now faces intense scrutiny as his arms licence stands suspended. Meanwhile, the SIT endeavors to sift through the plethora of information with assurance of anonymity to whistleblowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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