High Court Scrutiny: Controversy Over Alleged Custodial Torture in Delhi

The Delhi High Court is currently evaluating accusations against the city police concerning alleged custodial torture and illegal detention of students supposedly connected to Maoist activities. These charges have been labeled as concocted and motivated by the police, aiming to hinder an ongoing investigation into serious offenses.

The allegations highlight alleged incidents of abuse during police detention. However, the police firmly deny these accusations, insisting that no illegal detainment or torture occurred. They further assert that the questioning was professionally conducted with adherence to legal protocols.

The police submitted a counter-affidavit, denying any illegal actions and maintaining that the allegations lack factual support. The case, involving allegations of intimidation and illegal detention, will be revisited by the court on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)