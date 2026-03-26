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Rahul Chahar: Breaking Records and Making a Surrey Comeback

Rahul Chahar, a talented Indian leg-spinner, rejoins Surrey for the County Championship. After a standout debut in 2025 against Hampshire, where he broke a historical record, Chahar is set to play eight matches. Surrey's Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, praises Chahar's skills and anticipates his contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:12 IST
Rahul Chahar: Breaking Records and Making a Surrey Comeback
Rahul Chahar
  • Country:
  • India

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is set to make a return to Surrey, participating in eight County Championship matches commencing with the game against Hampshire at the Oval on June 7. Chahar previously made a significant impact during his Surrey debut in September last year, where he claimed an impressive 10 wickets against the same team, Hampshire.

In his debut performance, Chahar achieved second innings figures of 8 for 51, setting the best first-class bowling record by a debutant for the club. This remarkable feat surpassed a 166-year-old record held by William Mudie. Chahar expressed his excitement about rejoining Surrey, highlighting his brief yet successful stint in 2025.

Surrey's Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, reflected on Chahar's excellent performance during his initial spell, emphasizing the player's qualities and his potential contribution to the team. Stewart expressed enthusiasm about welcoming Chahar back, hoping for significant contributions to Surrey's success in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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