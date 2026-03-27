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India Strengthens Maritime Ties Through Strategic Information Sharing

India has signed White Shipping Information Sharing agreements with five countries to enhance maritime domain awareness. The aim is to improve security and growth within the Indo-Pacific and beyond, in line with the MAHASAGAR doctrine. This initiative underlines India's commitment to a sustainable and secure maritime environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:32 IST
India Strengthens Maritime Ties Through Strategic Information Sharing
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  • India

India has bolstered its maritime partnerships by signing White Shipping Information Sharing (WSIE) agreements with five countries to improve maritime domain awareness. This announcement was made by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in Parliament. White shipping information involves the exchange of data on merchant shipping traffic, aiming to enhance security and growth in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mauritius in March 2025, highlighted the MAHASAGAR doctrine, a strategic framework for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This doctrine expands India's SAGAR vision, focusing on trade development, capacity building, and mutual security, for a sustainable shared future in the Global South.

India remains a key player in ensuring maritime cooperation within the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, adhering to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The nation signed the BBNJ Agreement in September 2024, reinforcing its dedication to a rules-based maritime order, particularly in response to non-traditional threats like piracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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