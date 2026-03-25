Delhi's Struggle with Single-Use Plastic Ban Compliance

Delhi ranks as one of the worst offenders in upholding the single-use plastic ban, with violations reported at 86% of surveyed locations, a study by environmental group Toxics Link indicates. This widespread non-compliance suggests a significant enforcement gap three years after the nationwide initiative was enacted.

The report, titled 'Revisiting Single Use Plastic Ban,' surveyed 560 areas across Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar between April and August 2025. Bhubaneswar showed the highest violation rate at 89%, followed closely by Delhi at 86%. Despite the availability of alternatives, consumer habits and higher costs deter many small vendors from adhering to the ban.

Experts emphasize the need for stricter inspections, more affordable alternatives, and enhanced public awareness campaigns as crucial steps toward better compliance. The study concludes that sustained efforts are needed to bridge production and distribution gaps, ensuring the ban effectively curbs plastic pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)