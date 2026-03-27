Karnataka Women's Challenge Against Menstrual Leave Policy

A legal battle is unfolding in Karnataka where 15 women professionals are challenging the government's decision to grant one-day paid menstrual leave every month. The petition, which seeks to quash the notification issued on November 20, 2025, has been filed in the Karnataka High Court.

The petitioners argue that the decision is unconstitutional and discriminatory, claiming it violates Articles 14, 15, 16, and 21 of the Indian Constitution. They have requested an interim order to temporarily halt the policy. The matter is scheduled for a hearing before Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde on April 1.

The women assert that such measures, while seemingly protective, actually embody 'benevolent sexism.' They contend this policy perpetuates outdated stereotypes about women's capabilities, potentially leading to discrimination in hiring and promotion practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)