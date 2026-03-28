Delhi Police Nabs Duo Linked to Notorious Himanshu Bhau Gang

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended two members of the infamous Himanshu Bhau gang from Maharashtra. According to official reports on Saturday, Lakshya and Neeraj were wanted in numerous criminal cases, including a dramatic firing in the national capital.

The gang, led by Himanshu Bhau who is based in the United States, orchestrated its activities remotely, earning the leader's interest from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The police confirmed that both men played active roles in the gang's criminal operations across Delhi and Haryana.

A meticulous investigation by the Special Cell led to their arrest, with a reward of Rs 1 lakh offered for information on each suspect. Authorities continue probing the gang's extensive network, emphasizing efforts to dismantle their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)