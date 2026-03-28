Transparency Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Jothimani's Outcry

In a scathing critique, Congress MP S Jothimani from the Karur constituency has accused the party leadership of lacking transparency in the constituency selection process amidst Tamil Nadu's electoral preparations.

Jothimani's allegations were shared in a social media post on March 27, where she described the party's approach as 'mercenary,' claiming that it undermines the party's values and the efforts of grassroots workers.

The MP warned that if the secretive approach persists, it could severely impact the Congress party's success in Tamil Nadu, stating she will not stay silent and plans a detailed response once the official candidate list is announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)