Legal Heat: The Nightclub Scandal in Goa

A court in Goa has denied anticipatory bail to nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra amidst allegations of forgery. The Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, located in Arpora village, became infamous after a deadly fire on December 6, 2025, which resulted in 25 casualties and 50 injuries.

Advocate Parag Rao conveyed that the additional sessions court in Mapusa dismissed their petition. Despite another owner, Ajay Gupta, receiving bail, the Luthra brothers remain in custody at Colvale central jail in North Goa. They were deported from Thailand post-fire and continue to face intense legal scrutiny.

The Mapusa police have charged them with forgery related to fake documents used for obtaining an excise licence. A health officer claims his signature was forged for a No Objection Certificate. Their legal team insists authorities have no grounds for custody, as alleged forged documents are already held by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)