Tragic Turn at Delhi Wedding: Teen's Life Cut Short Over Food Feud
A 17-year-old boy died and another minor was injured after a stabbing incident at a wedding in outer Delhi. Nikhil Yadav, a motor mechanic, was intervening in a dispute over food arrangements when he was fatally stabbed. Police have arrested the main accused and begun investigations.
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- India
A Delhi wedding turned tragic after a 17-year-old boy was killed and another minor injured during a dispute over food arrangements. The incident occurred in the Rani Bagh area around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police reported.
The deceased, Nikhil Yadav, a motor mechanic from Rohini, and his injured friend, Sunny, tried to mediate a disagreement between two groups when they were violently attacked. A knife-wielding minor stabbed both boys, leaving Yadav fatally injured. Sunny, who sustained injuries below the waist, is stable and recovering in a local hospital.
Police have taken swift action, apprehending the primary suspect and his accomplice. Evidence, including CCTV footage, has been collected from the scene. Authorities are conducting further investigations, with Yadav's body sent for post-mortem examination and a case officially registered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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