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Tragic Accident in Khod: Speeding Thar Claims Three Lives

A speeding Mahindra Thar ran over and killed two boys, Zayed Khan and Ishant, as well as their grandfather Subhash in Khod village, Pataudi. The devastating accident occurred while they were returning from visiting family. The driver remains unidentified but is expected to be apprehended soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:37 IST
Tragic Accident in Khod: Speeding Thar Claims Three Lives
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  • India

A tragic road accident in Khod village, Pataudi, left three members of a family dead when a speeding Mahindra Thar plowed into them, police reported. Eight-year-old Zayed Khan, ten-year-old Ishant, and their grandfather Subhash from Milkpur village, Rajasthan, were the unfortunate victims.

The incident unfolded around 11 pm on Friday as Subhash, 53, was walking back home with his grandsons after visiting family on Lokra Road. The offending vehicle hit the family from behind, according to police, flinging them several feet away and resulting in the immediate deaths of Zayed and Ishant. Subhash later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities have since seized the car involved in the calamity but are yet to detain the driver, who remains on the run. "The driver has been identified from the vehicle's number plate and will face arrest shortly," a police officer confirmed, noting the Thar was traveling at high speed during the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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