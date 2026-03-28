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Club Clash Over DJ's Music Leads to Arrests in Faridabad

A clash at a club in Greater Faridabad over music choices led to arrests after a woman was attacked during her birthday celebration. Police arrested two men, including the club owner's son. A complaint revealed the woman was assaulted and had her diamond ring snatched during the altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:04 IST
Club Clash Over DJ's Music Leads to Arrests in Faridabad
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In Greater Faridabad, a birthday celebration turned violent when two groups clashed at a club over music selections, resulting in two arrests, police reported on Saturday.

A woman celebrating her birthday was assaulted, her father suffered severe injuries, and her diamond ring was allegedly snatched during the brawl, officials stated.

The confrontation, which went viral online, culminated in the arrest of Rishit Chitkara, son of the club's owner, and Dhruv, after they allegedly attacked the woman and her party guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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