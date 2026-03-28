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Sectarian Tensions Erupt in Central Syria's Christian Town

An argument between two men in Suqaylabiyah, Syria, triggered sectarian violence, with attacks damaging homes and businesses. Reinforcements calmed the situation. Sectarian tensions have grown since the fall of Bashar Assad. Christians and other minorities in Syria have faced increasing violence under the new Islamist government, causing mass displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suqaylabiyah | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:40 IST
Sectarian Tensions Erupt in Central Syria's Christian Town
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An argument in Suqaylabiyah, a Christian town in central Syria, escalated into sectarian violence, causing widespread damage to homes, shops, and cars. The attack is a stark reminder of the religious violence that ensued following the fall of long-time leader Bashar Assad two years ago.

The violence saw scores of men from the nearby Sunni town of Qalaat al-Madiq storming Suqaylabiyah on motorcycles, targeting the Christian minority's properties. Although no casualties were immediately reported, the attacks left the community in terror, with government reinforcements eventually calming the situation.

Since Assad's overthrow, Syria's minority groups, including Christians, Alawites, and Druze, have faced increasing attacks. In the interim, President Ahmad al-Sharaa's government has failed to curb armed groups, as tensions rise over restrictions like the alcohol ban in Damascus, which affected Christian neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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