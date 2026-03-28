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Delhi Court Grants Bail to Kashmiri Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah

A Delhi court granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a money laundering case. Previously released on bail by the Supreme Court in a related terror funding case, Shah's age and prolonged incarceration were considered. The court imposed strict conditions to mitigate risks of witness influence or evidence tampering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:54 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Kashmiri Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah
Bail
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  • India

In a recent development, a Delhi court has extended bail to Shabir Ahmed Shah, a prominent Kashmiri separatist leader, in connection to a money laundering case.

The court cited Shah's previous bail by the Supreme Court in a related terror funding case as a pivotal factor in its decision.

Bail conditions include restrictions on movement and communication, ensuring the integrity of the legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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