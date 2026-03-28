Tragedy Strikes at Delhi Wedding: Teen Fatally Stabbed
A 17-year-old boy was killed and another injured while trying to pacify a brawl at a wedding in Delhi. The conflict over food arrangements turned violent, resulting in the fatal stabbing of Nikhil Yadav. Police have apprehended five individuals, including four minors, linked to the crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking altercation at a wedding function in Delhi's Rani Bagh led to the death of a 17-year-old boy, Nikhil Yadav, as reported by police on Saturday.
The incident unfolded late Friday evening when a disagreement over food arrangements between two groups escalated into violence. While intervening, Yadav and his friend, Sunny, who is now recuperating, were attacked with a knife by another minor.
Police have apprehended five suspects, with charges already filed, and further investigations continue as the community seeks justice for the young victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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