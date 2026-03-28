Tragedy Strikes at Delhi Wedding: Teen Fatally Stabbed

A shocking altercation at a wedding function in Delhi's Rani Bagh led to the death of a 17-year-old boy, Nikhil Yadav, as reported by police on Saturday.

The incident unfolded late Friday evening when a disagreement over food arrangements between two groups escalated into violence. While intervening, Yadav and his friend, Sunny, who is now recuperating, were attacked with a knife by another minor.

Police have apprehended five suspects, with charges already filed, and further investigations continue as the community seeks justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)