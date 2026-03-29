Telangana's Pioneering Parental Support Bill: A New Dawn for Elderly Care

In a significant move, the Telangana Assembly has green-lit the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026.' This legislation, unveiled on Sunday, seeks to ensure financial security for the elderly by requiring public and private employees to offer monetary support to their parents.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the bill's importance, noting it outstrips the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. The legislation stipulates that non-compliance will result in a deduction of 15% of salary or Rs 10,000, directed to the parents.

During discussions, Reddy highlighted cases like Vijaypat Singhania's to stress the need for societal responsibility. He urged that those neglecting their parents deserve legal scrutiny. Support from parties like BJP and CPI further solidifies this landmark initiative, aiming to shift societal perspectives on elder care.

(With inputs from agencies.)