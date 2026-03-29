Telangana's Pioneering Parental Support Bill: A New Dawn for Elderly Care
The Telangana Assembly has passed a groundbreaking bill mandating financial responsibility towards elder care. This state bill extends beyond existing laws, requiring public officials and private employees to support their elderly parents. Non-compliers face salary cuts. The initiative aims to foster societal change in attitudes towards senior citizens.
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In a significant move, the Telangana Assembly has green-lit the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026.' This legislation, unveiled on Sunday, seeks to ensure financial security for the elderly by requiring public and private employees to offer monetary support to their parents.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the bill's importance, noting it outstrips the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. The legislation stipulates that non-compliance will result in a deduction of 15% of salary or Rs 10,000, directed to the parents.
During discussions, Reddy highlighted cases like Vijaypat Singhania's to stress the need for societal responsibility. He urged that those neglecting their parents deserve legal scrutiny. Support from parties like BJP and CPI further solidifies this landmark initiative, aiming to shift societal perspectives on elder care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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