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DMK Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Empowerment

DMK president M K Stalin announced the 'Illatharasi' scheme, offering Rs 8,000 coupons for women to purchase household electronics. The manifesto also promises various welfare measures for education, industry, and farming sectors, aiming to boost the party's chances in the April 23 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:44 IST
DMK Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Empowerment
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  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled the DMK's extensive manifesto for the upcoming April 23 Assembly elections. A key highlight is the introduction of the 'Illatharasi' scheme, designed to empower women by providing them with Rs 8,000 coupons to purchase household electronics like TVs, refrigerators, and more.

The scheme is aimed at women not falling under the income tax bracket, granting them the freedom to acquire or replace essential electronic goods. This initiative reflects the DMK's commitment to addressing women's needs and enhancing their quality of life, should they return to power.

In addition to this, the manifesto outlines several welfare measures including increased health insurance, pensions, and educational support. Notably, it plans to expand the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and offer new energy solutions to farmers, showcasing a comprehensive approach to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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