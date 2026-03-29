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Tamil Nadu's Poll Superstar: DMK's Visionary Election Manifesto

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin released DMK's election manifesto promising an 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme for women, increased healthcare coverage, expanded education initiatives, and significant welfare measures for various sectors. Confident of electoral success, Stalin emphasized DMK's achievements and future plans for the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:23 IST
Tamil Nadu's Poll Superstar: DMK's Visionary Election Manifesto
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the DMK's manifesto for the upcoming April 23 Assembly elections, introducing the 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme. This initiative provides women with Rs 8,000 vouchers for purchasing household electronics, aiming to benefit families outside the income tax bracket.

The manifesto, described by Stalin as the 'superstar', includes welfare measures across education, industry, and farming. Highlights include extending healthcare coverage to Rs 10 lakh, increasing pensions and monthly assistance for women, expanding the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, and enhancing paddy and sugarcane procurement prices.

Stalin is confident in the DMK securing a majority of seats. The manifesto promises foreign investments and aims to generate job opportunities, improve housing infrastructure, and develop future-ready global cities. Stalin credited previous achievements and expressed confidence in continued growth under DMK governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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