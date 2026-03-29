Dispute Over Krishna Janmbhoomi: Court Sets New Hearing Date

The Allahabad High Court has set April 10 as the date for the next hearing regarding the ongoing Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura.

The decision, announced by Justice Avnish Saxena, comes after both parties' counsels requested a postponement. The hearing focuses on claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque, established during Aurangzeb's rule, was erected over a demolished Hindu temple at Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The Hindu representatives have initiated 18 legal suits demanding land rights and the temple's reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)