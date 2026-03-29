Dispute Over Krishna Janmbhoomi: Court Sets New Hearing Date
The Allahabad High Court has set April 10 as the next hearing date for the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque case. The dispute, involving claims that the mosque was built over a Hindu temple, sees Hindus filing multiple suits for land possession and temple restoration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has set April 10 as the date for the next hearing regarding the ongoing Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura.
The decision, announced by Justice Avnish Saxena, comes after both parties' counsels requested a postponement. The hearing focuses on claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque, established during Aurangzeb's rule, was erected over a demolished Hindu temple at Lord Krishna's birthplace.
The Hindu representatives have initiated 18 legal suits demanding land rights and the temple's reconstruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)