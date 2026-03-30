Epic Seven-Month Manhunt Culminates with Final Showdown

After a seven-month pursuit, a fugitive alleged to have fatally shot two police officers was reportedly gunned down by law enforcement in rural Victoria, Australia.

The individual, believed to be 56-year-old Desmond Freeman, was shot after a standoff at a rural property, according to Australian media reports.

Victoria Police confirmed the operation's success, stating circumstances justified the use of force. Freeman had evaded capture via bushcraft skills, prompting a large-scale police effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)