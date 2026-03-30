Epic Seven-Month Manhunt Culminates with Final Showdown
After seven months on the run, alleged gunman Desmond Freeman has been shot dead by police in a rural part of Victoria, Australia. Freeman was wanted for the fatal shooting of two police officers. Police had been pursuing Freeman since August, offering a reward for his capture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:43 IST
After a seven-month pursuit, a fugitive alleged to have fatally shot two police officers was reportedly gunned down by law enforcement in rural Victoria, Australia.
The individual, believed to be 56-year-old Desmond Freeman, was shot after a standoff at a rural property, according to Australian media reports.
Victoria Police confirmed the operation's success, stating circumstances justified the use of force. Freeman had evaded capture via bushcraft skills, prompting a large-scale police effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)