BML Munjal University's New MA in Public Policy Aims for Inclusive Future
BML Munjal University has launched an MA in Public Policy programme to equip students with interdisciplinary skills for complex global policymaking. The curriculum emphasizes critical thinking, ethical grounding, and problem-solving, preparing future policy professionals. A Policy-Insights Lecture was held to address how public policy can enable sustainable development.
- Country:
- India
BML Munjal University, a pioneering initiative by the Hero Group, has unveiled its latest academic offering: an MA in Public Policy. This programme, designed by the School of Liberal Studies, aims to provide students with a comprehensive and interdisciplinary skill set, focusing on governance, technology, climate, and social development.
The two-year, four-semester curriculum emphasizes critical thinking and ethical standards, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to tackle real-world policy issues. The course's emphasis is on real-world problem-solving and policy analysis, preparing students for the evolving demands of global policymaking.
To mark the programme's launch, BMU hosted a Policy-Insights Lecture featuring prominent voices in economics and policy, such as Professor Jayati Ghosh. The event explored the interconnectedness of economic growth and inequality, underscoring the influential role of public policy in achieving sustainable and equitable development.
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