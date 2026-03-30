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Jharkhand High Court Takes Action on Shocking Bishnugarh Incident

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bishnugarh, Hazaribag. The court has issued notices to the state administration and police, as public outcry grows for justice. An SIT investigation is underway amid protests by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:24 IST
Jharkhand High Court Takes Action on Shocking Bishnugarh Incident
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The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Bishnugarh, Hazaribag, issuing a notice to the state administration and police. The division bench acted upon media reports detailing the tragic incident.

The girl's body was discovered in a field on March 25, after she and her mother attended a Ram Navami procession in their village. The family alleges abduction in the FIR, prompting a swift response from Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, who has formed a three-member SIT to lead the investigation.

The BJP is actively protesting this heinous act, organizing a 12-hour bandh in Hazaribag and rallies in Ranchi advocating for justice. The opposition party criticizes the state government's failure to ensure women's safety, highlighting deteriorating law and order conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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