Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Syrian Borders Under Drone Assault

The Syrian army reported drone attacks targeting its bases near the Iraqi border, amid escalating regional conflict. Most drones were intercepted as Syria considers its response. Assistant Defense Minister Sipan Hamo holds Iraq accountable for recent attacks near U.S. forces in northeast Syria and calls for preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:29 IST
Tensions Rise: Syrian Borders Under Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian military on Monday reported that drone strikes targeted several of its bases near the Iraqi border, marking an unusual offensive on Syrian sites following last month's U.S.-Israeli hostilities with Iran that ignited regional warfare. While Syria has largely avoided involvement, the escalation has drawn various neighboring countries into the fray, including Lebanon, where Hezbollah clashes with Israeli ground troops, and Iraq, where Iran-backed factions have launched drone and rocket attacks.

According to state media, the Syrian army claimed that most of the drones were shot down, although it did not disclose their origin. The military is currently assessing its potential responses. Earlier this month, Syria dispatched thousands of troops to its western border with Lebanon and eastern border with Iraq as part of a bid to "protect and control the borders amid the escalating regional conflict." In recent weeks, rocket interception shrapnel has landed in various Syrian locations.

Assistant Defense Minister for Eastern Syria, Sipan Hamo, stated on Sunday that four drones from Iraq breached a northeastern Syrian base hosting U.S. forces, but these were intercepted. Hamo issued a statement on X blaming Iraq and urging it to prevent such destabilizing attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany and Syria Forge Path for Refugee Return

Germany and Syria Forge Path for Refugee Return

 Global
2
DLF Concludes Major Kolkata Real Estate Deal with Srijan Group

DLF Concludes Major Kolkata Real Estate Deal with Srijan Group

 India
3
Wall Street Bounces Back Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Bounces Back Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Gehlot Advocates Political Entry for Ministers' Kin, Not Government Roles

Gehlot Advocates Political Entry for Ministers' Kin, Not Government Roles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026