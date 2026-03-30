Tensions Rise: Syrian Borders Under Drone Assault

The Syrian military on Monday reported that drone strikes targeted several of its bases near the Iraqi border, marking an unusual offensive on Syrian sites following last month's U.S.-Israeli hostilities with Iran that ignited regional warfare. While Syria has largely avoided involvement, the escalation has drawn various neighboring countries into the fray, including Lebanon, where Hezbollah clashes with Israeli ground troops, and Iraq, where Iran-backed factions have launched drone and rocket attacks.

According to state media, the Syrian army claimed that most of the drones were shot down, although it did not disclose their origin. The military is currently assessing its potential responses. Earlier this month, Syria dispatched thousands of troops to its western border with Lebanon and eastern border with Iraq as part of a bid to "protect and control the borders amid the escalating regional conflict." In recent weeks, rocket interception shrapnel has landed in various Syrian locations.

Assistant Defense Minister for Eastern Syria, Sipan Hamo, stated on Sunday that four drones from Iraq breached a northeastern Syrian base hosting U.S. forces, but these were intercepted. Hamo issued a statement on X blaming Iraq and urging it to prevent such destabilizing attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)