Prison Scandal: Video Call Harassment Sparks Outrage
A man jailed in a POCSO case is accused of harassing his minor victim through video calls made from prison, threatening to circulate obscene videos and pressuring her to testify in his favor. The incident has sparked allegations of 'love jihad' from right-wing groups, demanding strict action.
- Country:
- India
A shocking scandal has erupted as a jailed man in a POCSO case faces allegations of harassing his minor victim via video calls from within the prison. Authorities registered the case on March 14, following complaints of mental harassment and threats.
According to reports, the accused pressured the victim to support him in court. He allegedly warned her that failing to accept his calls would result in the dissemination of obscene videos. The situation gained attention after a video call screen recording surfaced online, purportedly from March 13 within the jail premises.
Right-wing organizations have labeled the incident as 'love jihad', calling for stringent punitive actions. As the investigations advance, the authorities continue to examine the serious allegations surrounding this disturbing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- POCSO
- harassment
- video call
- jail
- minor victim
- threats
- love jihad
- right-wing
- scandal
- investigation
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Industrial Enterprises Bolster Air Defense Against Russian Drone Threats
Man Arrested for Sending Over 1,100 Hoax Bomb Threats Across India
Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats
Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict
Delhi Police Nabs 'Bomber' Behind Hoax Threats