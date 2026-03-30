Prison Scandal: Video Call Harassment Sparks Outrage

A shocking scandal has erupted as a jailed man in a POCSO case faces allegations of harassing his minor victim via video calls from within the prison. Authorities registered the case on March 14, following complaints of mental harassment and threats.

According to reports, the accused pressured the victim to support him in court. He allegedly warned her that failing to accept his calls would result in the dissemination of obscene videos. The situation gained attention after a video call screen recording surfaced online, purportedly from March 13 within the jail premises.

Right-wing organizations have labeled the incident as 'love jihad', calling for stringent punitive actions. As the investigations advance, the authorities continue to examine the serious allegations surrounding this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)