Rahul Gandhi Lauds Kerala Nurses and Gulf Expats

In an impassioned address at an election rally in Athirampuzha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed heartfelt appreciation for the nurses of Kerala and expatriates in the Gulf.

Gandhi highlighted the invaluable role that Kerala nurses play on a global stage, particularly sharing how these compassionate caregivers have been attending to his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

He attributed the hospitable transformation of Dubai to the character and ideas of the Kerala people. With his ties to Wayanad, Gandhi emphasized the deep-rooted values he has learned from the region's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)