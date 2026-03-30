Rahul Gandhi Lauds Kerala Nurses and Gulf Expats
Rahul Gandhi praises Kerala nurses and expats at a rally in Athirampuzha, highlighting their global reputation for compassion and contributions to the Gulf region. He connects his experiences from Wayanad with their attributes, acknowledging how they've made Dubai hospitable and expressing gratitude for their care towards his mother.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In an impassioned address at an election rally in Athirampuzha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed heartfelt appreciation for the nurses of Kerala and expatriates in the Gulf.
Gandhi highlighted the invaluable role that Kerala nurses play on a global stage, particularly sharing how these compassionate caregivers have been attending to his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.
He attributed the hospitable transformation of Dubai to the character and ideas of the Kerala people. With his ties to Wayanad, Gandhi emphasized the deep-rooted values he has learned from the region's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)