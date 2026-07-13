EU's Jet Fuel Resilience Amid Geopolitical Volatility

The European Union's energy task force reports that jet fuel supplies within the EU are stable, despite ongoing market volatility partly linked to the conflict with Iran.

At a recent meeting, the Task Force asserted that the supply of jet fuel has demonstrated resilience amidst geopolitical pressures. This is largely due to increased production at EU refineries and the securing of additional supplies from various global regions.

However, the Task Force warns that the situation remains susceptible to further geopolitical shifts, which could influence market stability.