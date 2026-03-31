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Assam BJP's Bold Agenda: UCC and Beyond

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pledges to implement the Uniform Civil Code within three months if BJP returns to power, promises tough actions against illegal encroachers and plans for economic and social development, including health, education, and job creation initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:54 IST
Assam BJP's Bold Agenda: UCC and Beyond
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On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP would enact the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state within three months if re-elected, ensuring tribal and ethnic community rights remain unaffected. The declaration came during the BJP's manifesto release event for the upcoming assembly polls on April 9.

Sarma outlined a firm stance against unauthorized settlers, pledging rigorous legal action to reclaim lands from Bangladeshi infiltrators. Despite the challenges posed by proximity to Bangladesh, he emphasized the ongoing battle against illegal encroachment and infiltration, asserting the party's commitment to politically tackling the issue.

In addition to legal reforms, the BJP's manifesto includes ambitious socio-economic commitments for Assam's development. These promises span infrastructure investments, anti-flood initiatives, job creation, education, and healthcare. The objective is to transform Assam into a $150 billion economy and contribute significantly to India's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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