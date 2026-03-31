Debate Over Liquor Sales in Jammu & Kashmir: Morality vs. Revenue

A religious conglomerate has criticized National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi for advocating liquor sales in Jammu and Kashmir on revenue grounds, deeming his remarks contrary to Islamic values. The Muttehida Majlis Ulema (MMU) emphasized that liquor goes against Islam's prohibitions on intoxicants and raises social issues such as domestic distress and moral decay.

Masoodi argued that banning liquor would affect the region's finances and development while increasing the risk of spurious liquor sales, drawing parallels with Bihar and Gujarat. He acknowledged societal concerns about liquor but stressed its importance for government revenue.

The MMU, a coalition of religious and educational organizations led by Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, urged the ruling party to reconsider their stance and enforce a liquor ban in the interest of societal and moral well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)