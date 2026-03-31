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Communal Tensions and Voter Roll Purge in Murshidabad: A Political Game-Changer?

In Murshidabad, West Bengal, communal tensions and voter roll purges are complicating the political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has led to a significant number of voters being under adjudication, impacting political equations, especially for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:41 IST
Communal Tensions and Voter Roll Purge in Murshidabad: A Political Game-Changer?
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Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal, has become a focal point of political unrest as communal tensions and recent deletions from electoral rolls challenge the status quo ahead of Assembly elections. The district has seen a large number of voter adjudications under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), affecting around 20 percent of its 55 lakh voters.

Political analysts note that these deletions could impede the ruling Trinamool Congress, though voters who remain on the rolls might continue to support the party against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The past year has been marked by recurring communal violence, escalating tensions between opposing political factions.

Amidst these challenges, TMC's strategy may rely on consolidated support from those who've passed the SIR filter. Meanwhile, the BJP hopes to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments, focusing its campaign on governance issues. The upcoming elections in Murshidabad are being closely watched as potential indicators of larger regional political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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