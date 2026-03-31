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Juvenile Crime in East Delhi: A Disturbing Trend

Four school dropouts and drug addicts have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man and robbing his mobile phone in East Delhi. Despite challenges like the lack of CCTV footage, police tracked down the suspects using local intelligence and field inquiries. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:31 IST
Juvenile Crime in East Delhi: A Disturbing Trend
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In a disturbing incident highlighting the growing issue of juvenile crime in urban areas, four school dropouts and drug addicts were apprehended in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar for allegedly stabbing a man and making off with his mobile phone. The episode unfolded on March 28 near Janta Garden without the benefit of CCTV coverage, compelling police to rely heavily on local intelligence.

The suspects intercepted the victim and his friend, and upon confrontation, allegedly stabbed the victim in the back before fleeing. The victim was hospitalized, prompting police to launch a swift investigation. Officers scoured footage from nearby areas, leading to a breakthrough when a suspect wearing a red T-shirt and cap was identified.

Following specific leads and intensive field inquiries, the police successfully apprehended all four juveniles. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime, revealing unsettling backstories of drug addiction and school dropouts. Additional investigations into the case continue as authorities seek to address this alarming juvenile crime trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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