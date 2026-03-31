BJP Demands Withdrawal of Hiked Entry Tax in Himachal Pradesh

The opposition BJP staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the newly hiked entry tax on out-of-state vehicles.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur warned that failure to address the issue could lead to border tensions with Punjab and disrupt law and order.

Despite concerns, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that only big vehicles face increased taxes, while dialogue with Punjab's chief minister is underway to seek resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)