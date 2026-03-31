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BJP Demands Withdrawal of Hiked Entry Tax in Himachal Pradesh

The opposition BJP protested against the increased entry tax on vehicles entering Himachal Pradesh, warning of tensions with Punjab. They urged immediate tax withdrawal to prevent border issues. Chief Minister Sukhu noted discussions with his Punjab counterpart and mentioned that tax rationalization is being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:38 IST
BJP Demands Withdrawal of Hiked Entry Tax in Himachal Pradesh
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The opposition BJP staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the newly hiked entry tax on out-of-state vehicles.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur warned that failure to address the issue could lead to border tensions with Punjab and disrupt law and order.

Despite concerns, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that only big vehicles face increased taxes, while dialogue with Punjab's chief minister is underway to seek resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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