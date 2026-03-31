Controversy Erupts Over Morphed Image of CPI(M) Leader

A manipulated image of Biman Bose, Left Front chairman, prompted the CPI(M) to seek police intervention in Kolkata. This image depicted Bose leading a religious rally, a move perceived to foster discord as West Bengal nears its elections.

CPI(M) representative Samik Lahiri filed a complaint against the circulated image showing Bose wielding a 'gada' and surrounded by saffron symbols, arguing that it was designed to spark animosity and potentially incite violence.

The appeal for quick action comes as the state prepares for its two-phased election, emphasizing the sensitive political climate during the lead-up to this regional event.

(With inputs from agencies.)