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Controversy Erupts Over Morphed Image of CPI(M) Leader

The CPI(M) lodged a complaint against a morphed image of Left Front chairman Biman Bose, circulated on social media, aiming to incite social tension. The altered image depicted Bose in a Ram Navami rally, prompting demands for investigation. The incident occurred amid the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Morphed Image of CPI(M) Leader
  • Country:
  • India

A manipulated image of Biman Bose, Left Front chairman, prompted the CPI(M) to seek police intervention in Kolkata. This image depicted Bose leading a religious rally, a move perceived to foster discord as West Bengal nears its elections.

CPI(M) representative Samik Lahiri filed a complaint against the circulated image showing Bose wielding a 'gada' and surrounded by saffron symbols, arguing that it was designed to spark animosity and potentially incite violence.

The appeal for quick action comes as the state prepares for its two-phased election, emphasizing the sensitive political climate during the lead-up to this regional event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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