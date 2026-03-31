Corruption Crackdown: Bribery Sting in Delhi

A Delhi court has taken decisive action in a corruption case, opting to place a deputy commissioner and an administrative officer under one-day CBI custody. These officers, affiliated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, have been implicated in a Rs 4 lakh bribery case.

Special Judge (PC Act) Dig Vinay Singh authorized the custodial interrogation of Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara North, along with another officer. The decision came in the wake of their arrests by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly soliciting a bribe.

This development marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to address corruption within the governmental framework, reflecting a commitment to uphold integrity and accountability within public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)