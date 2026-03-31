Senegal's Tough New Law on Homosexuality Sparks Controversy

In Senegal, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has enacted a law intensifying legal consequences for homosexuality in response to strong parliamentary support. This legislation raises prison sentences from one to five years to five to ten years and increases fines, while retaining the misdemeanor classification of the offense. The law targets both individuals and organizations linked to promoting or financing LGBTQ+ activities.

Lawmakers defended the change, arguing that the original 1966 law was insufficiently strict. The new provision groups homosexuality with acts such as necrophilia and bestiality under 'acts against nature.' This legislative shift parallels legal moves in other African nations, reflecting a widespread regional trend.

Public demonstrations backing the legislation were organized by groups emphasizing Islamic values. The situation has exacerbated tensions, resulting in arrests and heightened fear within the LGBTQ community. This development also aligns with a promise made by the prime minister during his past political campaign.